Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center disagrees with theaters’ shutdown 

TEHRAN – The public relations office of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center has announced that the center totally disagrees with the shutdown of the theaters due to the spike in the coronavirus in the country.

“The shutdown of the halls continues week after week, and the living conditions of the stage actors are getting worse and worse,” the director of the office Mohsen Hassanzadeh has said.

“However, the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters in Tehran had decided to keep the halls closed even if social distancing is observed, although theater seems to be one of the less risky activities of the society,” he added.

He added that the center is pursuing the reopening of the theaters and believes that there should be an attitude that theater is not merely a job and certainly not a hobby.

He noted that the center has also made all its efforts to promote theater. There were good things happening, and even those who criticized the reopening of the theaters in the past months were willing to resume their artistic careers.

“We believe the theater performances were managed well compared to the artistic activities despite the spread of coronavirus, and the halls could be introduced as a good model to show how the health protocols could be observed,” he mentioned.

“However, the closure of the theaters has been a huge blow to theater, and we still believe that the theater can resume their activities,” he concluded.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has canceled all art, theater, cultural and cinematic events across the country several times since February in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Photo: A sign for Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center.

