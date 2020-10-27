Potash salt village, a must-see tourist attraction in Iran

TEHRAN- Potash salt village, near the city of Khur, central Isfahan province, is one of the most beautiful and must-see tourist attractions in the country.

Located north of Potash Mining Complex, the village has many attractions to offer to geotourists and health tourists as well as those who are interested in traveling to the central desert of Iran.

The salt village has equipped suites, restaurants and coffee shops, sports fields, and spas, which gives tourists the opportunity of living in the heart of the desert.

Almost all buildings in the village are white, which reminds the color of salt, and more facilities such as boating lake, safari, and hotel are planned to be established in the near future to attract more foreign and domestic tourists.

One of the village’s natural attractions is Potash salt waterfall, with a 25-meter high and eye-catching view that receives a large number of tourists throughout the year.

The neighboring mining complex is the first potash mine in Iran and has the largest potash reserves in West Asia.

However, the area needs to be promoted more properly as it hasn’t been introduced well yet.

ABU/MG