Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf tests positive for coronavirus

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ghalibaf announced that he has been infected with the respiratory disease after one of his office's staff members tested positive for the virus.

“I am currently under quarantine, and God willing, I will continue to do my tasks [from quarantine],” he added.

Iran is among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities in Iran have in recent weeks warned that hospitals are running out of capacity as the number of Covid-19 patients has surged.

This week, Iran has reported the largest number of deaths in a single 24 hours since the crisis began.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on Monday that coronavirus has been a deadly disease everywhere but it is worse in Iran due to U.S. sanctions.

“Corona's proven deadly, vicious & brutal everywhere, but it's worse in Iran as it has a cruel collaborator: U.S. regime,” tweeted the Foreign Ministry.

It added, “U.S. has elevated maximum pressure to Health Terrorism & targeted Iranian people with inhuman sanctions while they're fighting the pandemic. We'll overcome but NEVER forget.”

