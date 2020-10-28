Iran, Belarus confer on holding 15th joint economic committee meeting

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and Belarusian deputy industry minister, as representatives of the two countries’ joint economic committee, held online talks to discuss preparation for the 15th meeting of the committee in near future.

In the meeting, Hamid Zadboum and Dmitry Kharitonchik discussed issues related to the agreements reached in the 14th joint economic committee meeting of the two countries held three years ago and followed up on their implementation, TPO portal reported.

The two sides further stressed the development of cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, and industry and welcomed the holding of a trade meeting between the two countries' businessmen.

Kharitonchik also expressed his support for the expansion of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the forthcoming additional negotiations on a preferential trade agreement with the union.

It was also decided in the meeting that the parties take the necessary measures, considering health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus, to develop relations between the two countries and to prepare the conditions for holding the 15th meeting of the two countries’ joint economic committee as soon as possible.

Back in April, Iran’s former Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said Iran's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with EAEU has created a great opportunity for Iran and Belarus to deepen their trade ties.

Rahmani made the remarks in a meeting with Belarusian Ambassador in Iran Yuri Ivanovic Lazarcic.

Referring to earlier economic agreements between the two countries, Rahmani said the two sides should take serious measures to remove the barriers in the way of realization of these agreements and the expansion of trade.

Iran and Belarus signed an agreement in December 2019 for promoting mutual trade.

The agreement was signed by the Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi, and the Chairman of Belarus State Customs Committee Yuri Senko on the sidelines of a World Customs Organization (WCO) event in South Korea.

In the mentioned agreement, several important factors including identifying the two sides’ needs, increasing efficiency, customs control of goods, and vehicles in transit between the two countries were emphasized.

EF/MA