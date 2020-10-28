Majlis approves double-urgency plan of subsidized essential goods

TEHRAN- Iranian parliament (Majlis) on Wednesday approved the double-urgency plan which obliges the government to subsidize essential goods, IRNA reported.

As reported, the plan was approved by 215 votes in favor, 14 votes against, and five abstentions.

Based on this plan, which is aimed at meeting some livelihood needs of the families especially the underprivileged ones, the government is committed to monthly payments of cash subsidies merely for the supply of essential goods, and the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade is responsible to offer discount on these commodities to those subject to receive the mentioned subsidies.

The plan says that those families, whose income is less than the minimum wage, will receive subsidy twice more than that of the other families.

Recognizing the families subject to this plan is the duty of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare.

