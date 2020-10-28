Trump predicts Biden will be assassinated just weeks into his presidency

Campaigning at one of his Super-spreader Covidpalooza rallies in Lansing, Michigan, Donald Trump gleefully predicted that Joe Biden will be assassinated.

He deludes himself into thinking this is why there is so much talk of the 25th Amendment...because DEMOCRATS need to be prepared for when Biden is "shot" and Kamala Harris ascends to power.

Trump: That's why they're talking about the 25th Amendment, right? Three weeks. Three weeks in, Joe's shot! Let's go, Kamala, you ready? A most liberal person in the Senate. She makes Bernie Sanders look like a serious conservative.

Why isn't the Secret Service hauling his ass off the stage right then and there? David Corn rightly asks on Twitter, "What nut is going to interpret this as encouragement?"