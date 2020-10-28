Putin, Erdogan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed deep concern about the persisting conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as the rising presence of foreign terrorists in the clashes in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart.

"Developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone were discussed. The Russian side expressed deep concern about the ongoing military action and the growing involvement of terrorists from the Middle East," the Kremlin press service said in a Tuesday statement carried by the official TASS news agency, referring to the discussions between President Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin informed Erdogan about "contacts with the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and measures taken for soonest ceasefire and de-escalation of the crisis" during the conversation, which was initiated by Ankara, the statement said.

It said the two leaders agreed on "further coordination between the diplomatic and defense agencies of Russia and Turkey, and between the two countries' special services."