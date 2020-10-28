Try to conjure up a picture of life in the past

Photo depicts a mudbrick gate inside a 19th-century architectural complex, which is situated in a desert oasis in Isfahan province, central Iran, October 27, 2020.

Locally known as Mazra-e Haj Hassan (“The Farm of Haj Hassan”), the ruined complex was once full of life in its heyday some 140 years ago.

The site was also chosen as one of the locations for the 1978 Iranian-American film Caravans directed by James Fargo based on the 1962 novel by James A. Michener.

AFM/MG