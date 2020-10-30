TEDPIX loses 124,000 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 124,000 points, or 9.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index closed at 1.288 million points at the end of the previous week.

The indices of Abadan Power Generation Company, Iran Khodro Group, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar-Abbas Oil Refinery, and Tamin Cement Investment Company were the most traded indices during the past week.

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising for some months, it witnessed several weekly drops since mid-August.

