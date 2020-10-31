Iran capable of exporting $40b of technical, engineering services

TEHRAN- Iran has the potential and capability to export technical and engineering services worth $40 billion in a year, representatives of the country’s private sector active in this field say, the portal of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) reported.

Representatives of the private sector in the construction industry attended a meeting at the TCCIMA place on Saturday to discuss ways to expand the export of technical and engineering services.

In the meeting, the attendees called on the government to facilitate the conditions for the activities of the mentioned sector and to ease the export processes.

Speaking at this event, the head of the Technical and Engineering Services Export Committee of Tehran Mass Housing Builders Association presented a brief report on the committee's plans to identify target markets and specified that in this regard several meetings have been held with Iranian ambassadors and trade advisers in the mentioned countries.

The TCCIMA Secretary-General Bahman Eshqi also pointed to the high capacity of the country's construction industry and added: "The export potential of this sector can be significantly expanded."

Eshqi reminded that in order to increase the export of technical and engineering services, an efficient triangle should be formed among the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Tehran Mass Builders Association, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen economic diplomacy and open the construction market of other countries to Iranian companies and engineers.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Ahmad Khoram, the head of the country's Construction Engineering Organization emphasized his organization’s efforts in this regard and said: “If Iran's exports of technical and engineering services are on the path of prosperity, we will see a leap which will consequently lead to the increase in employment in the country.”

EF/MA