UNESCO-tagged Golestan Palace to digitize archives into books

TEHRAN – Hundreds of historical manuscripts, dating back to the Qajar (1789-1925) and Pahlavi (1925-1979) eras, which are being kept at the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace, are to be digitized and then republished as exquisite books.

“Exquisite manuscripts of the Qajar and Pahlavi periods, which are being kept at the treasure troves of the Golestan Palace, will be digitalized and being printed in the form of exquisite books for easier access by searchers,” Afarin Emami, director of the World Heritage site, announced on Saturday.

A destination for domestic and international travelers, Golestan Palace is located in the heart and historic core of Tehran. The palace complex is one of the oldest in the Iranian capital, originally built during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) in the historic walled city.

At present, Golestan Palace complex consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates. UNESCO has it that the complex exemplifies architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era including the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian arts.

AFM/MG