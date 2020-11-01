Nikesh Shukla’s “The Good Immigrant” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “The Good Immigrant”, a collection of essays by British writers of color about race and immigration, written by Nikesh Shukla has been published by Tadaei Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Saeid Kalati.

“How does it feel to be constantly regarded as a potential threat, searched at every airport? Or be told that, as an actress, the part you’re most fitted to play is ‘wife of a terrorist’?” the book asks.

“How does it feel to have words from your native language misused, misappropriated and used aggressively towards you? How does it feel to hear a child of color say in a classroom that stories can only be about white people? How does it feel to go ‘home’ to India when your home is really London?” the book continues.

“What is it like to feel you always have to be an ambassador for your race? How does it feel to always tick ‘Other’?” it says.

Bringing together 21 exciting Black, Asian and minority ethnic voices emerging in Britain today, “The Good Immigrant” explores why immigrants come to the UK, why they stay and what it means to be an “other” in a country that doesn’t seem to want them, doesn’t truly accept them – however many generations they’ve been here – but still needs them for its diversity monitoring forms.

Inspired by discussion around why society appears to deem people of color as bad immigrants, job stealers, benefit scroungers and undeserving refugees, until by winning Olympic races or baking good cakes, or being conscientious doctors, they cross over and become good immigrants.

“The Good Immigrant” won the reader’s choice at the Books Are My Bag Awards.

Shukla has compiled a collection of essays that are poignant, challenging, angry, humorous, heartbreaking, polemic, weary and, most importantly, real.

Shukla’s debut novel “Coconut Unlimited” was shortlisted for the Costa First Novel Award 2010.

Along with his second novel “Meatspace”, Shukla has written for The Guardian, Esquire, Buzzfeed and LitHub.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of British author Nikesh Shukla’s “The Good Immigrant”.

RM/MMS/YAW