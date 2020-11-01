50 idle industrial units revived in Kerman Province since late March

TEHRAN- Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), 50 idle industrial units have been revived in the southeastern Kerman Province, according to a provincial official.

Alireza Rahman-Nejad, the deputy head of Kerman’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department for industrial affairs, said, “Besides reviving the idle units, we also plan to help 150 production units boost their output.” Saying that 70-75 percent of the small industrial units are facing lack of liquidity, the official said, “We intend to remove this problem through offering working capital facilities to these units.” Last month, the deputy head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) had announced that 767 idle industrial units were revived throughout the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year.

Asghar Mosaheb said that reviving the mentioned units created jobs for 13,577 persons.

There are 46,000 small and medium-sized industries in the country’s industrial parks for the moment, of which 9,800 units are inactive, the official said and announced that reviving 1,500 idle industrial units has been targeted for the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021).

He said through returning 767 industrial units to the production cycle since the year start, the plan for reviving the small and medium-sized industries in the present year has been materialized by 51 percent.

In terms of job creation, the plan has come true by over 50 percent as well, as creating 27,000 jobs has been targeted for this year, the official added.

Mosaheb further said that reviving 60 idle units, Tehran Province accounted for the highest number of revived units since the year start, followed by Mazandaran Province, where 51 units were revived.

MA/MA