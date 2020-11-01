David Tavakoli changes mind to join Tractor

TEHRAN - Iranian-Norwegian David Tavakoli forward has changed his mind to join Iranian club Tractor.

The 28-year-old forward, who currently plays at KFUM-Kameratene Oslo, had been linked with a move to Iranian top flight team Tractor.

Tractor, who won Iran’s Hazfi Cup in September, want to strengthen for the 2020/21 Iran Professional League new season.

The Tabriz-based football team will also take part in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Tavakoli has said he would not join Tractor due to the personal problems.

The new edition of IPL will kick off on Nov. 6.

Tractor will host the new season with a match against Naft Masjed Soleyman on Friday.