Trump: An unscrupulous president and candidate

Americans will reelect either Donald Trump or his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3.

In nearly four years of his presidency, Trump has made some remarks and behaved in a manner that have surprised the world, making him look like an abnormal person which was not fit at all for the post of president.

Possibly, his most astonishing statement was when he said global warming is a hoax invented by the Chinese, something that rattled scientists and was rejection of science. It is for that reason that Noam Chomsky makes a comparison between Trump and Adolf Hitler and believes he is more dangerous than Hitler.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the climate crisis and spent much of his term overturning environmental standards imposed by Barack Obama. He unbelievably withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Paris Accord despite the fact that his country is second largest polluter in the world before being superseded by China with more than 1.3 billion population in just over the past few years.

The U.S. is already to the blame for the warming planet. For long decades, or possibly more than a century, the U.S. was the single biggest producer of greenhouse gas emissions.

This autumn, as wildfires ravaged much of the U.S. west with a scale and intensity not seen for a century, he sought to blame bad forest management.

Wade Crowfoot, California’s secretary for natural resources, said to Trump: “If we ignore the science and put our head in the sand and think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed together protecting Californians.” Trump replied: “It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch.”

In Chomsky’s view it is true that Hitler killed about six million Jews and more than 30 million Slavs, but Trump is trying to destroy the planet Earth.

“Definitely the worst one I can think of in history, Adolf Hitler was pretty hideous – [but] he wasn't trying to destroy organized human society on earth,” Chomsky told the Independent.

Envious of lifelong rulers and cronyism

Many things that he has said or done have been un-American, especially if the U.S. is considered a beacon of democracy. His leadership style looked like dictatorial and dynastic systems. Appointing his son-in-law Jared Kushner as his senior advisor is the concrete example.

Probably, if the American Constitution had not constrained him, he would have done many things alien to the American society.

Through his divisive policies, he has also polarized the American society. His repeated statements that he will win the election if there is no election fraud is a prelude to put the electorate against each other.

Demonizing Iran and China

During his 2016 presidential campaigns and also during his tenure as president since January 2017, he has also been working hard to demonize Iran and China. Even now he has been claiming if Biden wins the presidency China and Iran would “own America”.

In his latest presidential campaign, he added an ally, Germany, to the list of countries that wish him out of office. "China wants me out. Iran wants me out. Germany wants me out."

As a greedy person, he has also been trying to undo what his predecessor Barack Obama did.

In his interview with the Independent, Chomsky says, “He didn't create it (the Paris climate agreement), destroy it, OK.”

This is also true in the case of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

On May 8, 2018, he announced that the United States is withdrawing from the nuclear deal, claiming, "This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made."

Sir Kim Darroch, Britain’s ambassador to Washington, wrote in a memo to Downing Street revealed in July 2019 that Trump abandoned the nuclear deal as an act of ‘diplomatic vandalism’ to spite Obama.



Trump and his close aides are so cruel that even they did not accept to ease illegal sanctions against Iran during the coronavirus pandemic that has so far killed more than 35,000 people in Iran.

Even during a war the warring sides are obliged to observe rules, but Trump and his team are closing all the routes so that that Iran would not be able to import medicine and medical equipment at this time of health crisis. At the same times, his administration hypocritically claims that delivery of humanitarian items are not subject to sanctions.



The long queues to get medicines for diabetes patients just about 400 meters from the Tehran Times office in Villa Street is a concrete example that the U.S. is lying that Iran is not banned to buy medicine.

It cannot be called nothing except an act of war crime. Through illegal sanctions, the U.S. is purposefully killing the innocent people who don’t care about politics. Such merciless acts are just expected from a mad dog.

This lie that Iran is allowed to buy medicine and food can be categorized among his other numerous lies and misleading information.

The Washington Post reported in July 2020 that Trump has made 20,000 false or misleading claims while in office. The Post identified them a “tsunami of untruths” emanating from the Oval Office.

His administration is now doing whatever possible to make a return to the nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, impossible if Biden is elected president.

Sanctions are so pervasive that his national security advisor Robert O'Brien has acknowledged that little opportunity is left to impose sanctions on Iran.

“One of the problems that we have faced with both Iran and Russia is that we now have so many sanctions against these countries that we have very little (opportunity) to do anything about it,” O’Brien told journalists.

Trump’s administration has also been pushing the countries in the Persian Gulf Arab region into an arms race. Immediately after it was announced that the U.S. plans to sell 50 F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, it was announced that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also on the line to buy F-35 jets.

Selling F-35 to the Persian Gulf Arab states, especially at a time that rulers in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are trying to make Qatar surrender to their demands is a misuse of the situation to sell more arms.

Selling such advanced fighter jets to the regional countries are primarily intended to empty the pockets of the rich Arab countries.

Also, such advanced weapons have proven to be ineffective. In 1990, when the Saddam army invaded Kuwait, those advanced weapons that Kuwait had bought from Western countries, especially the U.S, proved irrelevant and useless.

If it is claimed that these weapons are being sold to these countries to create a kind of balance against Iran, again these weapons are irrelevant. Military strategists are of the opinion that such countries cannot threaten Iran because of their geographical size and their high vulnerabilities. And this is something that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are well aware of.

Moreover, despite hostile policies by the Saudi kingdom, Iran does not seek tensions with neighbors. Even though most Arab countries in the region and beyond helped Saddam Hussein financially and militarily it his war against Iran, the Islamic Republic never sought revenge and it was among the first countries that strongly condemned Saddam’s invasion of Kuwait.

Trump has no principles

Trump has no principles. It is a lie that the Trump administration cares about the security of Persian Gulf Arab states. If it was so it would not turn the region into a powder keg. His administration also neither cares about human rights nor democracy.

Saudi Arabia butchered Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi but his government shrugged off the crime. The $400 billion business deal, including 100 billion arms deal, that the King Salam family has signed with the U.S. stands above anything principles.

Money just matters.

High egoism

That Trump has proven to be highly selfish is an open secret.

A 2017 book titled “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” and edited by Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist, contains essays from 27 psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health professionals which describe the "clear and present danger" that Trump’s mental health poses to the "nation and individual wellbeing".

Authors say that Trump’s mental health was affecting the mental health of the American people and that he places the country at grave risk of involving it in a war, and of undermining democracy itself due to his dangerous pathology.

His egoism was best captured by cameras when he pushed to get in front of the pack at a NATO summit in Brussels in May 2017. He put his right hand on the right arm of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and pushed himself ahead as NATO leaders walked inside the alliance's new headquarters and prepared for a group photo.

Most importantly, Trump does not care about international law. The scrap of the 2015 nuclear deal which is endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the movement of U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in violation of UN resolutions 242 and 338, and recognizing the occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights as part of Israel mean that Trump is promoting the law of jungle in the world and that he has no respect for moral values.



