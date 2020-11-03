Al Rayyan part way with Farhad Ghaemi

TEHRAN – Qatari volleyball club Al Rayyan parted company with Iranian outside spiker Farhad Ghaemi.

The 31-year-old player had joined Al Rayyan in April but failed to meet the team’s expectations.

Qatari daily Al Raya has reported that Al Rayyan have parted company with the Iranian international player.

Al Rayyan lost to Al Arabi at the Amir Cup semifinals and now the Qatari club are going to strengthen their team for the new season which will kick off on Friday.

Al Rayyan will start the league with a match against Qatar Sports Club on Saturday.

The best international achievement for Al Rayyan volleyball team was in 2014 when they finished in second place in the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.