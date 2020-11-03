Old plane trees in Semnan added to National Heritage list

TEHRAN – Some old plane trees across the north-central province of Semnan have recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscription on Monday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, IRNA reported.

Old plane trees of Ermian, Sukhteh, and Toye Darvar, and collections of old trees of Vali-e Asr alley and historical complex of Cheshmeh-Ali were added to the National Heritage list.

The list also includes more natural spots such as Talkhab mineral spring, a salt lake, and Darband cave.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

ABU/MG