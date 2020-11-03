Ali Karimi thanks Esteghlal fans

TEHRAN – Esteghlal iconic midfielder Ali Karimi, who has officially joined Qatar Sports Club, has sent a note of gratitude to the Esteghlal fans.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been handed No. 9 jersey in the Qatari football club.

Karimi started his playing career at Sepahan in 2012 and has also played in Croatian clubs Dinamo Zagreb and Lokomotiva.

Karimi joined football club Esteghlal in 2018 and scored eight goals in 52 matches for the Blues.

“I have nothing to say but thank you for supporting me all the time,” Karimi wrote on his Instagram account.