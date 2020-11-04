Maritime, port projects launched, inaugurated in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami inaugurated 13 maritime and port projects worth 4.133 trillion rials (about $98.4 million) in Chabahar Port in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan on Wednesday.

These projects included the container terminal of Shahid Beheshti port with 1.727 trillion rials (about $411.1 million) of investment, electricity and water supply to this port with 1.425 trillion rials (about $339.2 million), as well as the collection of wharves and the access bridge of the port, IRNA reported.

Some office and service buildings, a multi-purpose warehouse, a refrigerated container terminal, the new building of strategic equipment repair shop, and six weighbridges and entry and exit gates of Shahid Beheshti port were also among the inaugurated projects.

Lying on the coast of the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar is the country’s only oceanic port, and given its strategic location in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) development of the port is of high significance for Iran. Shahid Kalantari Port and Shahid Beheshti Port are the two main ports of Iran's port city of Chabahar.

EF/MA