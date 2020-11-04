Protest movie “Exodus” enters competition at Resistance film festival  

TEHRAN – “Exodus”, a protest film by the icon of Iranian war and resistance cinema – Ebrahim Hatamikia, will be screened during the 16th Resistance International Film Festival.

The film had its Iranian premiere during the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival in February in Tehran.

The story of “Exodus” is set in a nowhere-land where peasants lodge a protest against the local authority that symbolically resembles President Hassan Rouhani’s government. Critics and journalists judged the film as falling below expectations.

The critical comments made during a press conference at the festival provoked the anger of Hatamikia, whose film failed to garner any prize at Fajr, which is Iran’s most significant film event.

“Exodus” tells the story of a group of cotton farmers who leave their farms to protest the local official’s unfulfilled promises at the president’s office in the capital.

Due to the shutdown of the movie theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic in April, the Owj Arts and Media Organization was the first Iranian company that agreed to screen its production “Exodus” online.

However, it was soon illegally uploaded on some websites and Telegram channels just hours after its first streaming.

In addition, Iran tried its first drive-in movie theater after the victory of the Islamic revolution by “Exodus” in the parking lot of Milad Tower in Tehran during April.

The Resistance festival is organized every year to observe the anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is called the Sacred Defense in Iran.

This year, the festival has been organized in two stages, the first of which took place during the Sacred Defense Week from September 21 to 28, and the second part will be held from November 21 to 27 to celebrate the anniversary of Basij Day, which falls on November 25.

Photo: Faramarz Gharibian acts in a scene from director Ebrahim Hatamikia’s “Exodus”.

