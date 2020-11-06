Confiscated smuggled relics up fourfold in Mazandaran

TEHRAN – Police in the northern province of Mazandaran has seized 2,044 historical objects from smugglers during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), showing a fourfold rise compared to the same period last year.

A total of 244 culprits were detained in this regard and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, Mohammadreza Kordan, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Thursday, IRNA reported.

Moreover, 52 gangs of illegal diggers and antique dealers were busted during the aforementioned time, which shows a 200-percent increase year on year, the official added.

Although most of the historical sites were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the police have faced problems protecting and preserving them, local people participated more in controlling and monitoring the sites, he explained.



ABU/MG