What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Ladan Borujerdi is showcasing her latest collection of paintings “Observant” in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit runs until November 17 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farshid Maleki.

The exhibition will be running until November 30 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Milad Musavi are currently on display at Dastan Basement Gallery.

Dastan Basement Gallery 2 is also hanging graphic designs by Hoda Zarbaf in an exhibition titled “Honey, I’m at Home”.

Both exhibits will be running until November 20 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Amanrh Esfandiari named “Golsha” is currently underway at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit will run until November 11 at the gallery that can be found at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Artibition Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Ali Rastegari.

The exhibit entitled “Home Is Not Home” will continue until November 15 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* Bahareh Didgah is currently displaying her latest collection “Saltland” in an exhibition at Idea Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until November 18 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Persian miniature

* Zarrin Asadpur Duraki is hanging her latest miniature paintings in an exhibition at the Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Persian Painting Passage” will run until November 10 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.



Photo

* Aran Gallery is currently hanging photos by Nasrollah Kasraian in an exhibition named “Women”.

The exhibition will run until November 23 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Kolsum Salehi are on view in an exhibition named “Empty” at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit will run until November 16 at the gallery that can be found at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Multimedia

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Parisa Chichap, Zahra Hobubati, Ainaz Zarei, Marjan Tahzibi, Farnaz Papari, Venusheh Shokri, Rashin Mazaheri, Bahramshah Mamudi, Shirin Mazaheri, Kamelia Ahmadi and Zohred Mortazavi.

Samaneh Mahammadzadeh is the curator of the exhibit entitled “Paper Territory”. It will run until November 11 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

