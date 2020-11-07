Sweet, chocolate exports reach $250m in H1

TEHRAN- Iran has exported $250 million worth of sweets and chocolates during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21).

Neighboring countries, Persian Gulf states, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and some European countries were the major export destinations of these products during the mentioned period of time.

Iran’s sweet and chocolate exports stood at about half a million dollars in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

Sweet and chocolate industry is currently the second largest industry in Iran’s food sector, after the dairy industry.

Iran has exported 46.318 million tons of commodities worth over $17 billion during the first half of this year.

The country’s top five non-oil export destinations during this period were China with over $3.709 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $2.971 billion, the United Arab Emirates with over $1.933 billion, and Afghanistan with $1.103 billion as well as Turkey with $731 million.

China accounted for over 27 percent of Iran’s total exports, followed by Iraq, UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey with 21.9 percent, 14.2 percent, 8.1 percent, and 45.3 percent respectively.

Polyethylene, natural gas, liquefied propane, and other light oils and products were Iran's major exported items.

