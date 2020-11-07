Filmmakers sharing experiences during Tehran European festival

TEHRAN – A number of filmmakers from Europe will join Iranian directors and critics to hold several online workshops arranged by the organizers of the European Film Week, which opened in Tehran on Saturday.

The workshops will stream live on the Instagram page of Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema.

Italian filmmaker and critic Gianfranco Angelucci and Iranian critic Saeid Aqiqi will be discussing “The Clowns”, a 1970 mockumentary film by Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini about the human fascination with clowns and circuses at the first workshop on Sunday.

Slovenian filmmaker Miha Mazzini will be discussing his movie “Erased” (“Izbrisana”) along with Iranian critic Shahin Amin on Monday.

On Tuesday, director Shamim Berkeh and producer Andre Larsson from Sweden will review their documentary “Alone through Iran: 1144 Miles of Trust”. Iranian documentarian Mehrdad Oskui will also attend join them at the review session.

Along with Iranian filmmaker Majid Barzegar, Bulgarian director Stanislav Donchev will be talking about his third feature film “Letters from Antarctica” on Wednesday.

The last workshop will be held on Saturday with Iranian director Nima Abbaspur and French filmmaker Louis Aubert discussing his short film “9.58”.

A lineup of 16 films by filmmakers from different countries in Europe has been selected to go on screen during the film program.

The movies are from 14 countries, including Italy, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Greece and Austria.

Among the films are “The Conductor” by Maria Peters from the Netherlands, “Sister” by Ursula Meier from Switzerland, “Transit” by Christian Petzold from Germany, “Truman” by Cesc Gay from Spain and “Little Joe” by Jessica Hausner from Austria.

“The Conductor” is about a 24-year-old Dutch Willy Wolters who has immigrated to the American continent with her parents as a child. She dreams of becoming a conductor, but this is an ambition that no one takes seriously.

“Sister” centers on Simon, a 12-year-old boy. The film follows him around a busy Swiss ski resort, apparently unnoticed by everyone but Meier’s camera, as he goes about his business, which involves furtively stealing ski equipment from vacationers, hauling it down the mountain in the lift and re-selling it for bargain prices below.

In “Truman”, Julian, living in Madrid, receives an unexpected visit from his friend, Tomas, a professor living in Canada. Julian is an actor and has had cancer for a year, and his only companion now is Truman, his loyal dog. The friends and Truman share four days together.

Christian Petzold’s “Transit” is a portrait of German refugees in Marseille during World War Two and based on Anna Seghers’s 1942 novel by the same name. “Transit” is attuned to the experience of flight and exile in both the past and the present.

“Little Joe” focuses on a genetically engineered plant that scatters its seeds and seems to cause uncanny changes to living creatures.

The festival, which was held in various cities of Iran for the past three years, will go online this year in Tehran, and the movies will be available on Hashure, an Iranian platform providing video on demand (VOD) service for documentary films.

The program has been organized as a collaborative effort between Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema and the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC).

The two institutions have previously organized the festival in Iran in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Photo: A poster for the European Film Week.

RM/MMS/YAW