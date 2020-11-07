Operating permits issued for 29 industrial units in Bushehr in 7 months

TEHRAN- Operating permits have been issued for 29 industrial units in the southwestern Bushehr Province during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), according to a provincial official.

Hossein Hosseini, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said 2.457 trillion rials (about $58.5 million) of investment has made for the mentioned units to start activity.

The official further mentioned the trend of implementing industrial-production projects in the country and said completion of the units with physical progress of over 60 percent is attached priority.

He also announced that through the planning and some special support, the idle industrial-production units in the province’s industrial parks will be revived.

The acting head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has announced that 819 idle industrial units have been revived in the country during the first seven months of the current year.

Asghar Mosaheb said that reviving the mentioned units has created jobs for 14,458 persons.

The official also announced that ISIPO plans to revive 2,000 idle industrial units throughout the country by the end of the current Iranian year (March 19, 2021).

He said the targeted figure for the mentioned seven-month period was 1,500 units, but the figure was increased in line with the objectives of “Surge in Production”, which is the motto of this year.

Preventing the inactive status of the industrial units is another major plan of ISIPO, the official reiterated and mentioned lack of liquidity, problems in terms of supplying raw materials and machinery, and the absence of market as the main reasons making the units inactive.

