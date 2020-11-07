“The American Bull” picked as best short at Arlington festival 

TEHRAN – “The American Bull” by Iranian director Fatemeh Tusi has been named best narrative short at the 10th Annual Arlington International Film Festival underway in the American city.

The story of “The American Bull” is set in a village between Iran and Iraq, where a group of inhabitants are involved in animal husbandry. Saheb, the adolescent owner of the only American bull, is very dependent on his bull and makes a living by making it available for breeding.

The short film was earlier crowned best at the 33th International du Film Amateur de Kelibia in Tunisia in 2019.

“The Place That Makes Us” by Karla Murthy from the U.S. was named the best film of the Arlington festival, and the award for the best narrative feature was given to “Omar and Us” by Maryna Er Gorbach and Mehmet Bahadir Er from Turkey.

The 10th Annual Arlington International Film Festival is streaming online from November 5 to 15.

Photo: A scene from “The American Bull” directed by Fatemeh Tusi.

