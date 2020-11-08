“The Island of Dr. Moreau” pops up at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of H. G. Wells’ “The Island of Dr. Moreau” has recently been published by Sib-e Sorkh Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Mohammad-Amin Askari.

Ranked among the classic novels of the English language and the inspiration for several unforgettable movies, the early work of Wells was greeted in 1896 by howls of protest from reviewers who found it horrifying and blasphemous. They wanted to know more about the wondrous possibilities of science shown in his first book, “The Time Machine”, not its potential for misuse and terror.



In “The Island of Dr. Moreau”, a shipwrecked gentleman named Edward Prendick, stranded on a Pacific island lorded over by the notorious Dr. Moreau, confronts dark secrets, strange creatures and a reason to run for his life.

While this riveting tale was intended to be a commentary on evolution, divine creation and the tension between human nature and culture, modern readers familiar with genetic engineering will marvel at Wells’ prediction of the ethical issues raised by producing “smarter” human beings or bringing back extinct species. These levels of interpretation add richness to Prendick’s adventures on Dr. Moreau’s island of lost souls without distracting from what is still a rip-roaring good read.

Herbert George Wells was an English writer, now best known for his work in the science fiction genre. He was also a prolific writer in many other genres, including contemporary novels, history, politics and social commentary, even writing textbooks and rules for war games.

Together with Jules Verne and Hugo Gernsback, Wells has been referred to as “The Father of Science Fiction”. His most notable science fiction works include “The War of the Worlds”, “The Time Machine”, “The Invisible Man” and “The Island of Doctor Moreau”.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of H. G. Wells’ book “The Island of Dr. Moreau”.

RM/MMS/YAW