TEHRAN – Stating that Donald Trump won't be a gracious loser, Political scientist said that there is nothing in Trump's DNA that compels him to accept defeat at any place and at any time.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the Presidency after flipping the state of Pennsylvania blue and claiming more than the 270 Electoral College votes required for the White House. Trump was at his golf course when the result was declared. He refused to concede and vowed to fight the outcome in court.

Following this announcement, Trump issued a statement, indicating that he is not ready to accept his electoral defeat.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed," he said in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Answering the question of whether Trump would accept the result of the election, Nader Entessar, professor emeritus of political science from the University of South Alabama told Mehr News Agency, "As I had stated in my previous interviews with various news outlets, the state of Pennsylvania was critical to winning this year's US presidential election, and Joe Biden finally captured the Electoral College votes of this important swing state to become the 46th president of the United States."

"There is nothing in Donald Trump's DNA that compels him to accept defeat at any place and at any time," he added.

"So, I don't think he will be a gracious loser and offer congratulations to Joe Biden. I very much doubt that Trump will even attend Biden's inauguration," Entessar noted.

He highlighted, "Throughout his life as a real estate mogul, Trump was used to evicting tenants from his properties. Now, he will have to get used to being evicted from the White House."