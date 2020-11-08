Iran’s super heavyweight Davoudi eyes podium at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iranian super heavyweight weightlifter Ali Davoudi says that he has a chance to win a medal at Tokyo 2020.

A remarkable performance by the 21-year-old weightlifter at the Fajr Cup in Rasht has brightened Iran’s prospects of making the weightlifting podium at Tokyo.

“I’m happy to be back to training after eight months since COVID-19 lockdowns began. I was forced to practice alone to be fit. I have to confess that it was very hard to train at a hall alone. I’m very happy the training camp has started once again,” Davoudi told ISNA.

Davoudi believes that the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games created a great opportunity for athletes who want to improve themselves.

“For me, it was a good opportunity since I had participated in several tournaments and the competitions had left me exhausted,” he added.

Davoudi, who won a silver medal at the Fajr Cup by lifting 441kg in total, believes that he can win a medal at the Olympics.

“I need to train more because the best weightlifters will come to Tokyo but I think I have a chance to claim a silver medal at Tokyo. I’m not just thinking about 2020 Tokyo, I want to participate at the 2024, 2028 and 2032 Olympics,” Davoudi concluded.