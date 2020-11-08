Iranian town exporting handicrafts to Europe, U.S. despite coronavirus restrictions

TEHRAN – Export of handicrafts from Torbat-e Heydarieh, a small town in northeast Iran, is still ongoing to Europe and the U.S. despite coronavirus restrictions, which have crippled countless businesses across the globe, CHTN reported.

“Over five billion rials (some $120,000) worth of handicrafts have been exported from this town to various countries from the beginning of the current [Iranian calendar] year up to the moment though the coronavirus outbreak has affected domestic and international markets,” the local tourism chief announced on Sunday.

“Over 1,500 crafters are active in various fields of handicrafts across Torbat-e Heydarieh,” the official stated.

Leatherwork, woodturning, pottery, and producing felt and personal jewelry from semi-precious stones are amongst the top fields of handicrafts being practiced here in Torbat-e Heydarieh, he explained.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM/MG