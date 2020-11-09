George Martin’s “Fire & Blood” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” has recently been published by Chatrang Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Hadi Amini.

Set 300 years before the events in “A Song of Ice and Fire”, “Fire and Blood” is the definitive history of the Targaryens in Westeros as told by Archmaester Gyldayn, and chronicles the conquest that united the Seven Kingdoms under Targaryen rule through the “Dance of the Dragons”, the Targaryen civil war that nearly put a final end to their dynasty.

The thrilling history of the Targaryens comes to life in this masterly work by the author of “A Song of Ice and Fire”, the inspiration for HBO’s “Game of Thrones”.

With all that fire and fury fans have come to expect from internationally bestselling author George R.R. Martin, this is the first volume of the definitive two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

Centuries before the events of “A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen”, the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria, took up residence on Dragonstone. “Fire and Blood” begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart.

What really happened during the “Dance of the Dragons”? Why was it so deadly to visit Valyria after the Doom? What were Maegor the Cruel’s worst crimes? What was it like in Westeros when dragons ruled the skies? These are but a few of the questions answered in this essential chronicle.

With all the scope and grandeur of Gibbon’s “The History of the Decline” and “Fall of the Roman Empire”, “Fire and Blood” is the ultimate Game of Thrones, giving readers a whole new appreciation for the dynamic, often bloody, and always fascinating, history of Westeros.

George R.R. Martin is the globally bestselling author of many fine novels, including “A Game of Thrones”, “A Clash of Kings”, “A Storm of Swords”, “A Feast for Crows” and “A Dance with Dragons”, which together make up the series “A Song of Ice and Fire”, on which HBO based the world’s most-watched television series, “Game of Thrones”.

Other works set in or about Westeros include “The World of Ice and Fire” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”. His science fiction novella Nightflyers has also been adapted as a television series, and he is the creator of the shared-world Wild Cards universe, working with the finest writers in the genre. He lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood”.

