Advisor urges Britain to fulfil commitments

TEHRAN — Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, has urged the British government to fulfil its commitments with regard to Iran.

In a Sunday meeting with Britain's Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire, Amir Abdollahian decried London’s refusal to facilitate trade with Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal, describing as “unconstructive” Britain’s behavior in the course of bilateral relations.

While London was committed to open a banking channel for trade interactions with Iran, a number of British officials not only refuse to honor their commitments, but also raise baseless allegations against Iran, the adviser said, according to Tasnim.

“Negotiation for negotiation is a repetitive and fruitless game. The two countries have great potential for cooperation,” he added.

For his part, Macaire said that the U.S. violation of the JCPOA and its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal have created complicated conditions.

He said the UK, however, has voiced support for the nuclear agreement.

The British envoy also highlighted Iran’s role in the establishment of regional peace and security, saying the UK embassy in Tehran would make efforts to strengthen the parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Back in May 2018, Trump withdrew from the historic 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers and imposed harsh economic sanctions on Tehran which he called the “maximum pressure” policy.

In response, Tehran reduced its commitments under the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said with its “maximum resistance” approach, it will overcome the United States’ maximum pressure campaign.

Iran has strongly criticized the three European countries to the JCPOA for failing to protect Tehran’s interests under the deal and succumbing to U.S. sanctions.

