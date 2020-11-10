Crude steel output up 8% in 7 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of crude steel in Iran increased eight percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21) from the figure of the same period of time in the past year.

Iranian steel producers produced 13.164 million tons of crude steel during the seven-month period of this year.

The monthly crude steel output stood at 1.921 million tons in the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 22-October 21).

According to a report released by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran’s crude steel production increased by 30 percent in 2019 while the average global growth in this sector stood at 3.5 percent.

Based on the WSA’s report, Iran produced 31.9 million tons of the mentioned commodity during 2019, while the figure was 24 million tons in 2018.

According to the World Steel Association, Iran became the world’s tenth-largest steel producer in 2018.

Iran which stood at the 13th place in 2017 could lag behind three major steel producers in the world, namely Italy, Taiwan, and Ukraine to stand at the 10th place in 2018, despite the re-imposition of sanctions by the U.S.

In its outlook plan for the Iranian calendar year 1404 (2025-2026) Iran has envisaged production of 55 million tons of steel per annum, and to achieve this target the country requires to produce 160 million tons of iron ore concentrates.

Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has announced that production of iron ore concentrate in Iran reached 47.306 million tons in the previous Iranian calendar year, registering a four-percent rise compared to the preceding year.

The country has extracted 64.274 million tons of iron ore during the past year, according to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

MA/MA