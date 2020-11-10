Iran’s 1st indigenized freight wagon brake system unveiled

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami on Tuesday unveiled the country’s first fully-indigenized brake system for freight wagons, ILNA reported.

According to the Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Rasouli, the mentioned system was one of the most important equipments that the country’s rail industry always depended on foreign sources to supply it.

“Over the past few years some of its parts were indigenized, but today we have become completely self-sufficient in manufacturing this type of brake system,” Rasouli said.

The mentioned system was unveiled along with 122 new wagons and locomotives which were added to the country’s railway fleet on the mentioned day.

The country’s railway fleet also received crane locomotives.

Eslami also inaugurated a rail industry talent management program, the planning for which was started in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), based on which in the first stage 3,755 railway experts and managers are going to be assessed to identify significant talents in this area.

“The results of this project are going to provide us with a good database that we will use to select managers and key workforces in the future”, Rasouli explained about the said project.

EF/MA