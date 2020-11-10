“The Badger” competing in Hamilton Film Festival

TEHRAN – “The Badger” by Kazem Mollai is competing in the 15th Hamilton Film Festival underway in the Canadian city.

The movie is about Sudeh, a 40-year-old woman who faces a strange incident right before her second marriage.



Sudeh and her son Matiar live in an old apartment. One day, she hires a pest control company to solve the termite problems in the apartment. While the pest control company is working, Matiar is recording the procedures, as this is his hobby. The next day, Matiar gets kidnapped after school, and the kidnapper asks Sudeh to pay 10 Bitcoins for her son. Tremendous pressure is put on Sudeh, but the truth hidden beneath will surprise everyone.

The film has been acclaimed at numerous international events. It was selected as best fiction feature at the 6th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand last week.

It also won the grand prize for the best foreign feature at the 29th Berkeley Video and Film Festival last October, and the award for best narrative feature at the Austin Film Festival in the U.S.

Hosted in a city with a booming art scene, the Hamilton festival continues to be one of Canada’s most important film events for Canadian and international films. It will run until November 15.

Photo: A scene from “The Badger” by Kazem Mollai.

