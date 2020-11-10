“Nothing to Be Frightened Of” at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of English writer Julian Barnes’s “Nothing to Be Frightened Of” has recently been published by Tadaei Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mina Vakilinejad.

Two years after the bestselling “Arthur & George”, Barnes gives readers a memoir on mortality that touches on faith and science and family as well as a rich array of exemplary figures, who over the centuries have confronted the same questions he now poses about the most basic fact of life, its inevitable extinction.

If the fear of death is “the most rational thing in the world,” how does one contend with it? An atheist at twenty and an agnostic at sixty, Barnes looks into the various arguments for, against, and with God, and at his own bloodline, which has become, following his parents’ death, another realm of mystery.

Deadly serious, masterfully playful and surprisingly hilarious, “Nothing to Be Frightened Of” is a riveting display of how this supremely gifted writer goes about his business and a highly personal tour of the human condition and what might follow the final diagnosis.

Barnes was born in Leicester, England on January 19, 1946. He was educated at the City of London School from 1957 to 1964 and at Magdalen College, Oxford, from which he graduated in modern languages in 1968.

After graduation, he worked as a lexicographer for the Oxford English Dictionary supplement for three years. In 1977, Barnes began working as a reviewer and literary editor for the New Statesman and the New Review. From 1979 to 1986 he worked as a television critic, first for the New Statesman and then for the Observer.

Barnes has received several awards and honors for his writing, including the 2011 Man Booker Prize for “The Sense of an Ending”. Three additional novels were shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize: “Flaubert’s Parrot”, “England, England” and “Arthur and George”.

Barnes’s honors include the Somerset Maugham Award, the Geoffrey Faber Memorial Prize and the E. M. Forster Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

In 2004, he was named Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Julian Barnes’s “Nothing to Be Frightened Of”.

RM/YAW