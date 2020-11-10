"Science for All" festival being held virtually

TEHRAN – The 6th festival of "Science for All" started virtually on Tuesday concurrent with the World Science Day for Peace and Development.

Celebrated annually on November 10, World Science Day for Peace and Development highlights the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues. It also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.

This year, at a time when the world is struggling with the global COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of the World Science Day was on “Science for and with Society in dealing with the global pandemic”.

The festival is held by the National Museum of Science and Technology in partnership with the Museum of the Qasr Prison and over 20 scientific and cultural centers with the aim of providing the people an opportunity to visit scientific achievements and increase public interest in scientific advances.

It includes various programs such as science-fiction stories, introducing the best science books from the children's point of view, meeting with experts, computer games on the subject of periodic tables, experiments, and scientific materials, lectures, webcasts of book, science-fiction podcast accompanied by a play, etc.

The festival is running until November 20.

FB/MG