“Am I a Wolf?” crowned best short animation at Corti a Ponte festival

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Amir-Hushang Moin’s “Am I a Wolf?” has been named as best animation at the 13th Corti a Ponte Short Film Festival in Italy.

The animated movie produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) was screened in the official competition of the event, which came to an end on November 6 in the Venice area.

“Am I a Wolf?” is about a group of students who are performing a play called “The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats” in which everybody has a role.

The students are totally taken in by their roles in a way that the boundary between reality and acting can hardly be distinguished. Meanwhile, the child who is acting as the wolf and is doomed to be defeated feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously, and there is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of the other children and his friends near him take him out of this atmosphere.

“Both in the way the story is written and in the way is visually represented, it shines for the simplicity and lyricism with which it tells us how the experience of theatrical interpretation can be deeply involving,” the jury said in a statement.

The movie won the award for best film at the 8th Canlandiranlar Film Festival in Istanbul, Turkey, in October.

The Corti a Ponte festival in the official competition selected “Cargo” by Christina Tournatzés from Germany as best dramatic short, while the award for best non-dramatic short went to “Running Naked In the Universe” by Levil Guillaume from France.

The award for best animation short for 3.18 was given to “Warm star” by Anna Kuzina from Russia “It’s Me” by Andrea Casaseca from Spain won the award for best short for 3.18 fiction.

Two other productions from Iran’s IIDCYA were screened at the Corti a Ponte festival, but neither won an award.

Photo: “Am I a Wolf?” by Iranian filmmaker Amir-Hushang Moin.

MMS/YAW

