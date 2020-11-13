Commodities worth $26.8m exported from Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari

TEHRAN- Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province, in southwest of Iran, has exported 20,000 tons of commodities valued at $26.8 million during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), according to a provincial official.

Siavash Nazari, the director of the foreign trade office of the province’ Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said the province's exports included a variety of home appliances, plastic and metal products, dairy products, carpets and porcelain products.

The province's goods have been exported to 15 countries, including Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, India, China, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, he added.

This year, the target for the province's non-oil exports is $40 million, the official added.

Iran has exported 65.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $18.2 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, registering a 17.5-percent fall in terms of weight and a 23-percent decline in terms of value compared to the figures for the previous year’s same period, according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Iraq with $4.8 billion, China with $4.4 billion, the UAE with $2.2 billion, Turkey with $1.4 billion, and Afghanistan with $1.3 billion of imports from Iran were among the country’s top export destinations during this period.

