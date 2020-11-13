Tehran to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week 2020

TEHRAN – The largest coordinated event to promote entrepreneurship in the world, Global Entrepreneurship Week, will be held in Tehran on November 16-22 for the seventh consecutive year.

Launched in 2008, Global Entrepreneurship Week is a collection of tens of thousands of activities, competitions, and events in over 170 countries each November aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the “change in human habits and lifestyles” this year, digital and online activities have become increasingly important and have led many businesses to invest more in this area.

Therefore, these conditions can be seen as a platform for the development of communication and cooperation of all entrepreneurs in addition to promoting entrepreneurship on a global scale.

Iran also joined the global event by holding six successful courses, 400 programs, and 12 participants.

This year, the University of Tehran Kish International Campus and the Iran Entrepreneurship Clinic will host the event for the seventh year under the slogan “learning during the coronavirus pandemic” with a focus on internationalizing businesses.

The event includes specialized webinars on business and entrepreneurship, online interviews with influential smart business owners, specialized panels with managers and entrepreneurs of the country and famous and prominent figures (in the economy and digital transformation, medicine, biotechnology, tourism, social responsibility, art, etc.), Entrepreneurship Olympiad (among students).

