Tehran says Saudi, Israeli nuclear activities must be ‘transparent’ 

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Thursday that nuclear activities of Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime must be “transparent”.

Noting that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should maintain its independence, neutrality and professionalism, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said, “If Saudi Arabia is seeking a peaceful atomic program, it should act transparently and allow IAEA inspectors to verify its nuclear work.”

Speaking at a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the annual report of the IAEA, Takht-Ravanchi also said the Israel has not yet joined the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has not allowed verification of its nuclear activities.

The IAEA should adopt an independent and professional approach to settle the issue, the Iranian top diplomat at the UN insisted.

Israel, which is widely believed to have stockpiled several dozens of nuclear weapons, has followed a vague policy on its nuclear program. The Iranian ambassador also rejected any restrictions on peaceful uses of nuclear energy, highlighting the important role of nuclear energy in promoting countries’ economic and social development.

Takht-Ravanchi said the importance of nuclear energy is stipulated in the NPT and the Statute of the IAEA. He said one of the duties of the IAEA is to promote the civilian use of nuclear energy and boost international cooperation among member states in that regard.

“By making a lot of efforts and investment in this field, the Islamic Republic of Iran has secured significant achievements and, at the moment, uses nuclear energy in the domains of power generation, medicine, agriculture and industry,” said Iran’s UN envoy.

“From the Islamic Republic of Iran’s standpoint, the IAEA’s verification duty, as stipulated in the agency’s statute, should be fulfilled in such a way that it does not eclipse member states’ inalienable right to promote peaceful use of nuclear energy,” the diplomat stated.

He underscored even proliferation concerns should not restrict member states’ entitlement to peaceful use of nuclear energy.

