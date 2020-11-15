IPL Matchweek 2 to be played as scheduled: official

TEHRAN – Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 2 will be played as scheduled according to acting head of Iran Football League Organization Soheil Mahdi.

The National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control will implement a plan, according to which all occupations, except for emergency services and basic food suppliers, will be closed for two weeks in more than 100 cities in an attempt to curb the virus, which will go into effect on Nov. 21.

IPL Matchweek 2 will start on Nov. 19 and will continue until Nov. 21.

“We have not been ordered to postpone the league so far. So, the IPL Matchweek 2 will be played as scheduled,” Mahdi said.