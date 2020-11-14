Corona tests compulsory for travelers as of Nov. 18

TEHRAN – The National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control has issued a directive, based on which corona tests will be mandatory as of November 18 upon entry and exit for passengers during air, land, and sea travels.

As of November 18, passengers with positive coronavirus tests won’t be accepted in order to help break the spread of the pandemic, ILNA quoted Alireza Raeisi, a spokesman for the headquarters, as saying on Saturday.

Over the past couple of months, many countries, including Iran, have imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus. In this line, flights have been suspended and road and sea travels restricted to a great extent.

