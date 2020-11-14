Movies from Iran line up for Herat women’s festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of 14 movies from Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the 6th Herat International Women’s Film Festival (HIWFF), which will take place in the Afghan city from November 16 to 19.

“Axing” by Behruz Shoeibi will be screened in the International Narrative Feature Films Competition. It is about Mahsa, an addicted woman who thinks that her girl is dead but when she finds out that her daughter is alive and lives with her father (Mahsa’s ex-husband), she decides to take her back. This forces her to face her ex-husband and his new wife.

“Goodbye Shirazi Girl” by Afshin Hashemi and “Just 6.5” by Saeid Rustai will also compete in this section.

“Khatemeh” by Hadi Zarei and Mehdi Zarei and “Wedding of Zinat’s Son” by Farhad Varahram have been selected to be screened in the International Documentary Feature Films Competition.

“Khatemeh” is about a 14-year-old Afghan girl named Khatemeh living in Iran with her family. She is forced to marry the husband of her late sister who died by suicide, but after a while, she escapes from home to save her life from her husband and her brother’s torture and takes refuge in the Welfare Organization of Shiraz.

“Wedding of Zinat’s Son” is the story of the wedding of Zinat’s son, which is held over six days in Salkh Village on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

“Birthday” by Atefeh Khademorreza, “A Trip to the Moon with High Heels” by Fatima Momeni, “On Foot” by Shokufa Karimi, “Funfair” by Kaveh Mazaheri, “The Visit” by Azadeh Musavi and “Beloved” by Yasser Talebi will be competing in the short film category.

In the animation film competition, “This Side, Other Side” by Lida Fazli and “Tangle” by Maleha Gholamzadeh will be screened.

“Anahid” by Hamidreza Alipur is the sole Iranian film selected to be screened in Special Screenings, a non-competition section of the festival, which is an iconic and the most prestigious women’s film event in the region.

Photo: Shabnam Moqaddami and Afshin Hashemi act in a scene from “Goodbye Shirazi Girl”.

MMS/YAW

