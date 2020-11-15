Over 387,000 tons of commodities traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- More than 387,500 tons of commodities worth $136 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IME Public Relations and International Affairs Department reported.

Last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 98,160 tons of various products worth $41 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 97,300 tons of steel, 80 tons of aluminum, 660 tons of copper, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates as well as 16 kg of gold bar were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 288,776 tons of different commodities with a total value of $96 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 73,300 tons of VB feed stock, 73,594 tons of bitumen, 38,366 tons of polymer products, 31,249 tons of chemical products, 54,000 tons of lube cut oil, 1,665 tons of insulation, 966 tons of base oil, 150 tons of argon as well as 15,320 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 1,764 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of the IME.

As previously reported, over 2.462 million tons of commodities worth $983 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange during October.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).