Iran, Russia to hold first joint sociology conference

TEHRAN – The first joint Iran-Russia Sociology Forum will be held online in Moscow on November 16-18, IRNA reported.

Organized by the Russian Academy of Sciences, the conference aims to exchange views and discuss the social, economic, and demographic dimensions of the two countries’ development in the context of global challenges (including the coronavirus epidemic).

On the first day, at the opening ceremony of the forum, Nahal Naficie, commissioner of the International Cooperation of the Iranian Sociological Association, will make a short speech.

The first social atlas of Iran and Russia will also be unveiled at the conference.

The officials and representatives of the two countries will participate in the event and make speeches.

