Historical mansions in northern Iran demarcated 

TEHRAN – A total of fifteen historical buildings have recently been demarcated in the city of Gomish Tape, northern Golestan province, in a bid to protect them from illegal constructions within their boundaries.

The demarcation projects also aimed at preserving the structures, which are all inscribed on the National Heritage list, CHTN reported.

Amongst the structures are Dolu House, Shirmohammadi House, Mostafaei House, and Talebi House, which are named after famed local owners, merchants, or dignitaries.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

Narratives say the tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that the tower bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

ABU/AFM/MG