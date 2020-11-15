Iran’s “Eaten” wins honorable mention at Golden Beggar filmfest

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mohsen Rezapur’s short movie “Eaten” has won an honorable mention at the 26th Golden Beggar International Film Festival in Slovakia.

The story of “Eaten” is set on a mysterious, unknown planet, where a rabbit-like creature is eaten by a wolf. It meets another rabbit-like creature in the wolf’s stomach and they begin a new life with each other, but that’s not the end of the story.

“A surreal voyage into the outside of the inside, over and over again,” the jury wrote in its statement for the movie.

“An animated film with a logic all of its own, where you might be safer inside rather than outside. Until you end up inside again, and so on, ad infinitum. As so many of us say about relationships: ‘It’s complicated’,” the statement added.

Produced at Iran’s Experimental and Documentary Film Center, “Eaten” has been screened at numerous festivals around the world.

In March 2019, it won the special jury award at the 11th Tehran International Animation Festival, which is organized by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults every year.

The Golden Beggar International Film Festival took place in Kosice, the largest city in eastern Slovakia, from November 5 to 7.

The Grand Prix Golden Beggar Award for Local Television went to “I Need the Handshakes”, a co-production between Poland and Belarus by Andrei Kutsila.

“The Saverini Widow” by French director Loic Gaillard won the Grand Prix Golden Beggar Award for Production Company.

Austrian director Martin Winter’s “Day Release” received the Grand Prix Golden Beggar Award for Young Author.

German director Emanuel Rotstein’s “The Invisible Line” co-produced by the German History Channel was honored by the Association of Serbian Journalists.

Children’s jury award for best animation went to “Thatching Eggs” by Max Marlow from the United Kingdom.

Photo: “Eaten” by Iranian director Mohsen Rezapur.

MMS/YAW