Commodities worth $104m exported from Qom Province

TEHRAN- Commodities valued at $104 million and with the weight of 92,000 tons have been exported from Iran’s central province of Qom during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), according to a provincial official.

Mahmoud Sijani, the head of Qom Province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, mentioned copper wire, plastic materials, metal products, machinery, mechanical tools, aluminum and its products, fuels and mineral oils, shoes, organic chemical products, fats and vegetable and animal oils, and polyester fibers as the major exported products, and Iraq, Afghanistan, China, Turkey, UAE, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Armenia as the main export destinations during the mentioned time span.

The official further said that 27,600 tons of commodities worth $130 million have been imported to the province during the first seven months of the current year.

He named machinery, mechanical equipment, spare parts for road-building machinery, electrical components, synthetic fibers, plastic products, tea and spices, optical instruments, medical devices, cosmetics, and nickel products as the main imported items, and China, Turkey, UAE, Italy, India, Oman, Ukraine, Japan, Iraq and France as the top countries exporting products to the province during the said period of time.

Iran has exported 65.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $18.2 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, registering a 17.5-percent fall in terms of weight and a 23-percent decline in terms of value compared to the figures for the previous year’s same period, according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Iraq with $4.8 billion, China with $4.4 billion, the UAE with $2.2 billion, Turkey with $1.4 billion, and Afghanistan with $1.3 billion of imports from Iran were among the country’s top export destinations during this period.

In the first seven months of this year, some 19.3 million tons of commodities worth $20 billion have been imported into the country, of which 13.8 million tons were basic goods.

China with $5.1 billion, the UAE with $4.7 billion, Turkey with $2.2 billion, India with $1.2 billion, and Germany with $1 billion of exports to Iran were the top exporting nations to the Islamic Republic.

MA/MA