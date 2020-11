TEHRAN – Al Arabi football team winger Mehrdad Mohammadi has been sidelined for one month.

The Iranian player underwent a foot injury at Aspetar Hospital in Doha on Monday.

The Qatari club have announced that Mohammadi will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Mehdi Torabi is another Iranian player of Al Arabi.

Al Arabi sit ninth in the Qatar Stars League 12-team table.